HCA taps AHRQ, Johns Hopkins & more for new COVID-19 data research consortium

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare established a COVID-19 data research initiative Jan. 26 focused on improving hospital care and public knowledge on the novel coronavirus alongside partners including Johns Hopkins and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

The COVID-19 Consortium of HCA Healthcare and Academia for Research Generation, also referred to as CHARGE, will use HCA's data on COVID-19 hospital care to research, analyze and validate methods as well as share ideas for new innovations to support pandemic response.

The consortium will use a tech platform from DataFleets, which allows multiple users to examine trends in the data simultaneously. CHARGE will begin work on retrospective studies, such as evaluating the efficacy and safety of treatments used for COVID-19 and creating new predictive models.

The organizations participating in the consortium include:

HCA Healthcare

AHRQ

Columbia University

Duke University

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute

Johns Hopkins University

Meharry Medical College

Hospital Medicine Reengineering Network

