Trump was given 'parallel data' on COVID-19 pandemic, Birx says

Deborah Birx, MD, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator under the Trump administration, said in a CBS News interview interview Jan. 24 that someone from inside his administration had been giving the former president "parallel" data sets on the pandemic.

"I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made," Dr. Birx told Margaret Brennan on CBS News' Face The Nation. "So, I know that someone- or someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president."

Dr. Birx said that she does not know who it was that was giving President Trump different information. However, she noted that Scott Atlas, MD, a former member of the White House's COVID-19 task force, had brought in "parallel data streams."

When asked if there were COVID-19 deniers in the White House, Dr. Birx said there were people around the country and in the White House who "definitely believed that this was a hoax." She attributed the beliefs to the confusing influx of information at the start of the pandemic.

"I think because the information was confusing at the beginning. I think because we didn't talk about the spectrum of disease, because everyone interpreted on what they knew. And so they saw people get COVID and be fine," Dr. Birx said.

Click here to view the full transcript of the interview.

