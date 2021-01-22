Biden's COVID-19 executive orders prioritize data-driven approach: 5 things to know

President Joe Biden on Jan. 21 signed 10 executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including several actions to prioritize and improve federal data collection and sharing.

Five things to know about the executive order on ensuring a data-driven response to the pandemic:

1. The action calls on the leaders of all executive departments and agencies to facilitate gathering, sharing and publishing of COVID-19-related data with the pandemic response coordinator to help federal, state, local and tribal governments develop policies based on data insights.

2. Under the order, the CDC will create a dashboard to detail county-level COVID-19 cases so people can better monitor transmission levels in their own communities.

3. The Office of Management and Budget will review agencies' abilities to hire employees in IT roles for collection, analyzing and using data to address public health threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. The HHS secretary and COVID-19 Response Coordinator will be responsible for monitoring public health data systems' interoperability capabilities and effectiveness with detecting and responding to public health threats.

5. The order also calls for the development of a plan to advance innovation in public health data and analytics in U.S. systems.

More articles on data analytics:

Florida halts data count of people 'overdue' for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Delays with Texas' coronavirus vaccine reporting system may hinder allocation of doses

California likely missed goal of 1M vaccines in 10 days: 6 details on data issues slowing rollout

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.