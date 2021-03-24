Uber expands prescription deliveries to 37 more states

Uber is teaming up with ScriptDrop to expand its prescription delivery services for pharmacies and patients across 37 states, the company said March 24.

Uber will integrate its transportation coordination technology with ScriptDrop's platform, which offers prescription delivery to pharmacy chains, grocery stores, local, independent pharmacies and health systems in the U.S.

"This past year has shown us now more than ever that pharmacies need more effective ways to get patients the prescriptions they need," ScriptDrop CEO Amanda Epp said in a news release emailed to Becker's. "Being able to combine ScriptDrop’s integrated interface with Uber’s technology means that pharmacies of all sizes will be better equipped to improve prescription adherence and serve the most vulnerable of their communities.”

The new partnership build's on Uber's previous prescription delivery efforts. In August, the tech company teamed up with prescription delivery service NimbleRx to offer services in select U.S. cities through the Uber Eats app. With ScriptDrop, Uber will offer prescription delivery services in 37 states including California, Florida and New York. The companies plan to expand to more locations this year, according to the news release.

More articles on consumerism:

Google searches for COVID-19 vaccinations up 1,900%: 3 details on most popular terms

DoorDash offers same-day delivery for COVID-19 PCR test kits

How hospitals hide pricing data from web search results: WSJ

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.