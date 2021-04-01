Cerner finalizes Kantar Health acquisition for $375M: 5 things to know

Cerner closed its acquisition of Kantar Health, the clinical research division of data and consulting company Kantar Group, for $375 million, the companies said April 1.

Five things to know:

1. Cerner and Kantar initiated the acquisition agreement in December.

2. Kantar Health offers data, analytics and commercial research consulting services to life sciences clients. The New York City-based company focuses on data products to support research in rare diseases and oncology, among other conditions.

3. Under the acquisition, Cerner plans to grow its data capabilities for the Cerner Learning Health Network, which aims to make deidentified clinical data accessible to healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations conducting medical studies.

4. The Cerner Learning Health Network's collaborators represent 92 million patients and 776 million clinical encounters, according to a news release.

5. Cerner will integrate the Kantar Health team within its strategic growth business, and Kantar Health CEO Lynette Cooke will join Cerner's leadership team.

