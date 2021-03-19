Tech firms, health systems developing standards for digital COVID-19 vaccine status verification

The Vaccination Credential Initiative, a coalition of tech giants and healthcare providers, is developing global standards for mobile apps that verify individuals' COVID-19 vaccine status, The Wall Street Journal reported March 19.

The standards will connect digitally confirmed clinical data with an individual's name and birth date so it can be displayed as a machine-readable QR code, according to the Journal. The codes will be scanned to give people admission into public venues like bars, restaurants, stadiums and offices.

John Halamka, MD, president of Mayo Clinic Platform, is working on the effort and told the Journal the standards will be published and available in April. He said the Health Level Seven International, a body that helps organizations exchange clinical data globally, is reviewing the standards.

The initiative comprises more than 200 members, including Microsoft, Salesforce and Oracle.

