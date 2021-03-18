How Google, Facebook and Apple are bringing people in to get vaccines

Big Tech has put in its best efforts to be involved in the vaccine rollout, with Google, Facebook and Apple creating tools to help get people vaccines.

Here are three tools Big Tech has created to get people vaccines:

Google: Google was the first of the three to launch a vaccine finder tool in late January. Google launched new tools in Google Search and Maps to show where COVID-19 vaccine locations are. Contact information, hours of operation and eligibility information are available in the search tool.



Facebook: In the COVID-19 Information Center, there is a vaccine search tool powered by VaccineFinder that gives a direct link to make an appointment. On Instagram, Facebook launched an information center with vaccine eligibility resources, among others. The information will be prominently displayed on Facebook and Instragram's news feeds.



Apple: In Apple Maps, there will be a vaccine availability and locator tool for those eligible, also powered by VaccineFinder. Users can find available vaccines nearby by using the search bar or asking Siri, "Where can I get a COVID vaccination?"

