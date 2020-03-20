5 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are five recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare built and deployed an enterprise data platform on Microsoft Azure that gives the organization a unified view of its own patient data and that of subsidiary Optima Health Plan.

2. Chicago-based Medical Home Network’s Accountable Care Organization has implemented artificial intelligence from ClosedLoop.ai to help identify patients most at risk for diagnosing COVID-19.

3. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare implemented patient engagement software startup Gyant's new virtual clinical assistant to aid healthcare providers as they offer patients COVID-19 screening for and education about the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

4. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the U.S., Blue Shield of California is now waiving copays and co-insurance for most of its members to use Teladoc Health's virtual care services.

5. Renton, Wash.-based Providence worked with Twistle and Xealth for vitals integration with its TeleHome monitoring program.

More articles on health IT:

UMass Amherst handheld AI tool turns cough sounds into flu, pandemic forecasts

AWS commits $20M to COVID-19 research, testing

'#GetMePPE': Clinicians turn to social media to plead for masks, gowns

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.