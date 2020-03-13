Sentara Healthcare launches data platform on Microsoft Azure

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare announced on March 12 that it has built and deployed an enterprise data platform that gives the organization a unified view of its own patient data and that of subsidiary Optima Health Plan.

Sentara built the platform in partnership with healthcare technology company CitiusTech. It is hosted on the HIPAA-compliant Microsoft Azure cloud and uses CitiusTech's data management software to organize and analyze patient data from multiple sources, resulting in a more thorough patient record.

The cloud-based solution is expected to save Sentara approximately $1.5 million per year, compared to an on-premises model, according to the announcement.

