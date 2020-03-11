Baystate Health innovation center testing AI-powered analytics platform

InterSystems struck a partnership with DataRobot that will integrate their respective data and enterprise artificial intelligence platforms; the resulting AI-driven analytics platform is currently being tested by TechSpring, Baystate Health's digital innovation program.

Through the new partnership, announced March 9, healthcare organizations that use InterSystems' data management platforms will be able to apply DataRobot's predictive AI technology to their data, potentially improving clinical efficiency and decision-making, as well as patient outcomes.

At the TechSpring innovation center, which has an existing arrangement with InterSystems, the organizations will be able to test their combined solution in a clinical environment before it is integrated into actual hospitals and health systems such as Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health and other InterSystems clients.

"At Baystate Health, we are focused not only on the 800,000 patients in Western Massachusetts, but also on turning data into insights that can help advance healthcare nationwide and around the world," Joel Vengco, the health system's senior vice president and CIO, said in the announcement. "This partnership between DataRobot and InterSystems is an exciting one for us; it will put even more powerful tools in the hands of our development staff to create cutting-edge healthcare solutions."

