Siemens Healthineers launches clinical decision support platform: 3 notes

Siemens Healthineers on March 9 unveiled its operational, clinical and shared decision support solution Teamplay Digital Health Platform.

Three notes:

1. Teamplay allows providers to make more informed decisions along the entire patient care journey, such as helping hospitals and clinics streamline their operations management, supporting diagnostic and therapeutic decision-making or connecting care teams and patients with patient management solutions.

2. The platform is vendor, system and device neutral. Users can connect a broad range of devices and systems to aggregate data from various sources and extract advanced analytics to aid decision making.

3. With an Internet of medical things capabilities, teamplay hosts connections from more than 5,000 connected institutions and 23,000 connected systems in more than 60 countries. The platform provides the tech-based infrastructure for more than 10 million patient records.

