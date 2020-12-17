10 health IT acquisitions over $100M in 2020

Healthcare IT companies continued to ink multimillion-dollar acquisition deals as digital healthcare adoption skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Here are 10 health IT acquisitions worth more than $100 million that were announced or finalized this year, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Siemens in August agreed to acquire Varian Medical Systems, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based radiation and oncology medical device and software manufacturer, for $16.4 billion.

2. Gilead acquired Menlo Park, Calif.-based cancer biotech company Forty Seven for $4.9 billion in March.

3. Healthcare payment technology company Waystar moved to acquire revenue cycle management provider eSolutions in August. The amount Waystar agreed to pay couldn't be determined, according to The Wall Street Journal, but eSolutions is valued at around $1.3 billion.

4. Optum acquired post-acute care management platform naviHealth, the company confirmed to Becker's in May. Sources expect the deal to total more than $1 billion, according to the Nashville Business Journal, although Optum did not disclose the terms of the deal.

5. Teladoc Health entered a definitive agreement in January to acquire telehealth provider InTouch Health for $600 million.

6. Cerner made an agreement in December to acquire Kantar Health, the clinical research division of data and consulting company Kantar Group, for $375 million.

7. UnitedHealth Group acquired DivvyDose, a startup that delivers medications in presorted packages, in September. The deal was valued at just over $300 million.

8. Bayer announced plans in September to purchase Care/of, an online vitamin and supplement provider, in efforts to expand its nutrition and wellness portfolio. The German drugmaker will acquire 70 percent of Care/of for $225 million with the option to buy the rest by 2022.

9. Change Healthcare acquired pharmaceutical IT firm eRx Network for $212.9 million in May.

10. Revenue cycle management company R1 RCM said Jan. 13 it will acquire patient scheduling solution provider SCI Solutions for $190 million.

More articles on health IT:

Kaiser physicians can order digital health apps for patients through EHR

VA innovation division inks partnership to make healthcare data more accessible in clinical research

13 population health data platforms ranked by KLAS

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.