Change Healthcare buys back pharma IT company for $212.9M

Change Healthcare acquired the pharmaceutical information technology firm eRx Network for $212.9 million, the company announced May 4.

eRx drew in about $67 million in revenue during the 12-month period that ended this February. The company offers an online pharmacy network that allows providers to electronically exchange prescriptions with pharmacies in real-time.

Change Healthcare spun off eRx in 2017 as part of a joint venture with McKesson, according to the Nashville Post. The deal included a clause in which Change was permitted to buy back eRx if McKesson's stake in the joint venture fell below 5 percent.

With its acquisition of eRx, Change Healthcare now wields both medical and pharmacy data, giving the company potential to enter new markets and maintain a wider solutions portfolio for pharmacies. Change Healthcare will also now provide eRx customers access to its blockchain network and other cloud-based technologies.

To learn more about the deal, click here.

More articles on digital transformation:

How CIOs can prepare for digital transformation after pandemic

Cleveland Clinic develops app to help caregivers operate new ventilators: 3 details

Stanford gets $2.5M grant to investigate digital tech for heart health: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.