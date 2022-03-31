10 biggest health tech stories in March

A story detailing the uncertain future of Oracle after it completes its $28 billion acquisition of Cerner was Becker's most-read health IT story in March.

Here are the 10 most-read health IT stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in March starting with the most popular:

1. Oracle's future is uncertain after Cerner deal closes, analyst says

2. Oracle extends Cerner tender offer for 2nd time

3. What does Amazon Care mean for hospitals? Execs from Geisinger and more answer

4. Allscripts to sell net assets of hospital business segment for $700M

5. Henry Ford Health System rebrands: 3 things to know

6. Congress set to add 151 days of telehealth coverage

7. Amazon seeks physician leader

8. Epic fails to get Supreme Court review of punitive damages for trade secrets case

9. Mass General Brigham faces backlash over ad campaign for $2.3B expansion

10. Russian-affiliated hackers planned to attack 400 US hospitals in 2020