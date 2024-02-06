NYU Langone, UCLA receive $13M grant for diabetes equity hub

New York City-based NYU Langone Health, Los Angeles-based UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine, and Montefiore Health System announced a $13 million pledge from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases to establish a hub for diabetes equity research, according to a Feb. 6 news release.

The aim is "generate more community-engaged diabetes research" by building a centralized place for the research to be conducted, studied, prioritized and housed.

The hub, which will be known as the National Center for Engagement in Diabetes Equity Research, will allow clinicians access to a repository of online resources and also attend sessions to directly engage with community partners on projects to further equitable research opportunities for Type 2 diabetes.

Throughout the next five years, there are plans for around 50 of these sessions, 10 per year, to take place for extended community research and collaboration.

"We are incredibly grateful for this funding and excited to build the first center of its kind that provides researchers, clinicians, and other important community partners with the tools and support to advance equitable diabetes research and care in communities that need it the most," Nadia Islam, PhD, the associate director for community education at the Institute for Excellence in Health Equity at NYU Langone stated in the release.