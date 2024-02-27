New tool enables health systems to benchmark health equity efforts

An interactive online tool that enables healthcare organizations and policymakers to benchmark health equity efforts is now live.

The Health Equity Impact Tool is meant to support stakeholders in shaping their health equity strategies and provides real-time feedback. Once users complete a series of questions, the tool will analyze responses, benchmark inputs and suggest equity-focused actions to advance organizational efforts.

"To move the needle on health equity, policymakers need actionable tools to help them take stock of what policies and programs they have in place and identify opportunities for growth," Heather Howard, director of State Health and Value Strategies, which developed the tool in partnership with Health Equity Solutions, said in a Feb. 27 news release.

The tool was developed with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.