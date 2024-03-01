DEI debate touches dermatologists

A proposal to overhaul the American Academy of Dermatology's diversity, equity and inclusion program is facing mixed reactions from members, Bloomberg reported Feb. 29.

Brian Raphael, MD, a New York-based dermatologist, recently introduced a resolution to end AAD's current DEI program, citing concerns about the politicization of DEI work and increased antisemitism. The proposal contends there have been "instances where the DEI movement has been perceived as being filled with antisemitism, weaponizing the concept against Jews by labeling them as 'oppressors' and allegedly justifying extreme hate speech and violence."

Mr. Raphael told Bloomberg he'd like AAD "to adopt an even more inclusive policy in its place, one that promotes the end of racism and hate speech."

Dermatologists have raised at least two other resolutions supporting the existing DEI program, one of which proposes creating a task force on antisemitism, racism, anti-Arab bias and Islamophobia, according to the report.

AAD's board of directors is slated to vote on the resolutions during its annual meeting March 8-12 in San Diego.

Dermatology is the second-least diverse medical specialty behind orthopedics, according to a 2020 study published in Clinics in Dermatology. As part of its DEI efforts, AAD runs a mentorship program for medical students from underrepresented groups. The association also has a partnership with Johnson & Johnson to more than double the number of dermatology residents from Black, Latino and Indigenous communities by 2027.

"The American Academy of Dermatology's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and access to quality of care for all is part of our strategic plan. The academy is also committed to an environment in which our members, employees, and strategic partners feel welcome, included, and understood," the association said in a Feb. 29 statement. "We celebrate diversity in all forms including but not limited to religious, ethnic, cultural, gender, and racial identities and aim to improve disparities in healthcare. We are ardent opponents of any form of antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate and racism of any kind."