Cincinnati Children's taps vice president for health equity center

Robert Kahn, MD, has been promoted to vice president of Cincinnati Children's and will lead its new Michael Fisher Child Health Equity Center.

Dr. Kahn currently serves the hospital as associate chair for community health and leads the medical center's community health initiatives, according to a Sept. 26 release shared with Becker's.

The health equity center, named for Cincinnati Children's former CEO, aims to address social, environmental and healthcare factors so "ZIP code is no longer a predictor for health outcome," according to the release.

Dr. Kahn said the role is a significant expansion of his current duties. He is set to begin Oct. 10.