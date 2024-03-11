Novo Nordisk working with global authorities to take down fake Ozempic: Reuters

Counterfeit versions of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic are becoming more of a concern, both for the company and to global authorities. Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, the Danish drugmaker's CEO, told Reuter's the company is currently working alongside authorities in multiple countries to navigate the issue.

Counterfeit Ozempic has been found in at least 16 countries, according to the antidrug-counterfeiting group Partnership for Safe Medicines. They are: Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Egypt, Germany, Iraq, Ireland, Jordan, Lebanon, Nigeria, Russia, Turkey, the U.K., the U.S. and Uzbekistan.

Adverse events related to counterfeit Ozempic and its effects on patient safety were reported in 2023 in Belgium, Iraq, Serbia and Switzerland, Reuter's reported.

Robert Califf, MD, the FDA commissioner, has detailed his concerns over increasing online sales of counterfeit versions of the drug in recent weeks. Ozempic shortages are likely contributing to the rise of counterfeit ones, the World Health Organization warned in January.

The FDA issued a warning in December 2023 to consumers regarding fake Ozempic in the U.S. Five adverse events were linked to the counterfeit injections at that time.