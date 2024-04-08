Surprise pregnancies may be an unexpected side effect experienced by women who use Ozempic or other GLP-1 medications, The Washington Post reported April 5.

Numerous social media platforms include posts and discussions about unplanned pregnancies while on Ozempic or similar drugs. Although the reports of a possible Ozempic "baby boom" are anecdotal, it is a phenomenon researchers and experts are watching closely.

Experts speculate that weight loss drugs may impact the absorption of contraceptives, causing birth control failures or that they can affect ovulation and fertility. Others say losing weight can improve chances of pregnancy.

Little is known about the effects of GLP-1s on women who want to be pregnant and those who become pregnant while taking the drug. A Novo Nordisk spokesperson said the company is collecting data to evaluate the safety of becoming pregnant while on Wegovy. There is not enough data to know if the drug poses a risk for birth defects, miscarriage or other adverse events related to pregnancy, as the intent to become pregnant and pregnancy were exclusion criteria in the clinical trials.