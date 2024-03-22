3 updates on weight loss drugs

Another off-label use of GLP-1s, a drug class including Ozempic, Mounjaro and Zepbound, is gaining traction among women seeking to prevent pregnancy complications.

It's a tricky balance, experts said, since it is unknown how these therapies can affect fetuses. Until more data is available, the medical community is "all just kind of holding our breath," Andrea Shields, MD, vice chair of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' committee on clinical guidelines, told The New York Times.

Healthcare workers are also waiting on more information on experimental therapies combining glucagon-like peptide-1, glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, and glucagon and glucagon receptors — or what might be the "third generation" of weight loss drugs.

Three other updates on weight loss medications:

1. Hospital operations

GLP-1s are winding their way through transplant and bariatric departments at health systems across the U.S. For transplant programs, the weight loss drugs are helping donors and diabetic patients become eligible for surgeries since departments have strict cutoffs for people with higher body mass indexes.

For bariatrics, demand for the medications is leading to a lull in operations and referrals. In Virginia, one bariatric surgeon is noticing 15% fewer referrals than normal, and in New York City, a bariatric surgery chief said operations are trimming between 10% and 20%.

2. Access

As CMS gears up to cover Wegovy — a chronic weight management drug approved for cardiovascular disease — a recent study found that these powerful weight loss medicines aren't reaching obese patients.

Researchers from Baltimore's Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reviewed more than 18,000 health records of patients who went to an outpatient clinic from January to September 2023, NBC News reported. Only 2.3% of those patients received a weight loss drug prescription, but the study authors weren't surprised amid the myriad of insurance barriers, drug shortages and stigma.

In mid-March, Amazon Pharmacy signed a partnership with Eli Lilly, agreeing to help deliver its weight loss drug Zepbound and other medications.

3. Demand trends

Only three GLP-1s are approved for weight loss: Saxenda, Wegovy and Zepbound. All others are indicated for Type 2 diabetes. Wegovy, which was approved in 2021, was recently surpassed by a new weight management drug for first-time prescriptions.

For the week ending March 8, 77,590 new prescriptions were filled for Zepbound, which entered the market in December, and about 71,000 were filled for Wegovy. It's the first time Zepbound eclipsed Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight loss drug, but total Wegovy prescriptions remained higher than Zepbound by about 25,000 fills.