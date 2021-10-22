Wolfson Children's to name new tower after family that gave landmark gift

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Wolfson Children's Hospital received a landmark gift from the Borowy Family Foundation, which will go toward its project for a $224 million critical care tower.

The Borowy family requested the amount of their gift be anonymous, according to an Oct. 22 news release from the hospital.

Because of the donation, the tower will be named the Borowy Family Children's Critical Care Tower.

The gift went toward the Wolfson Children's "Hope Starts Here" campaign, which is committed to raising $60 million over five years. So far, $47 million has been raised.

"Wolfson Children's is incredibly grateful for this transformative gift from the Borowy family," said Michael Aubin, president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and chief philanthropy officer for the Baptist Health Foundation. "The Borowys' profound generosity is helping us develop the children's hospital of tomorrow: a world-class, family-centered facility that will shape the next evolution of pediatric critical care."

The tower will include an 89-bed neonatal intensive care center, a 26-bed pediatric intensive care unit, a 10-bed cardiovascular intensive care unit, and a two-bed specialty burn and wound unit.