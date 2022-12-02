Wisconsin health system eliminates telehealth service

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System is eliminating its telehealth department, as the system posted a $25 million loss in August, WSAW reported Dec. 2.

The 18 employees in the telehealth department were told Oct. 27 that their positions would be eliminated due to "business reasons," and the move became official Dec. 1. In August, the system modified its loan term, citing "financial difficulties," and their CFO left the system.

In October, MCHS and Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health opened discussions on a merger.