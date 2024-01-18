What Bon Secours Mercy Health's CFO is optimistic about in 2024

From expanding Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital presence to improving cash flow and margins, here is what Deborah Bloomfield, PhD, the Cincinnati-based system's CFO, told Becker's she is most optimistic about in 2024:

"Bon Secours Mercy Health is focused on providing quality, compassionate care to every patient who comes through our doors, and this is a responsibility we take very seriously. We are very pleased with the commitment of state Medicaid programs — including recently in South Carolina — that are helping us fulfill our commitment to serving those with great financial need by providing additional reimbursement to help offset some of the losses and costs.

"In addition, access to care is essential to ensuring the health and well-being of our communities, and we are working with a variety of partners to ensure the needed expertise and resources are available to help accelerate this access. Patients expect that the right level of care will be available at a time and place that is convenient for them, and we continue to develop ambulatory care options to help meet this need. Our work with digital leader Nordic is helping to expand our digital presence, technology innovations and associated data analytics. This work leads to more tailored and patient-centered options and improved patient outcomes.

"While we work to improve access and care for all, we do so with an eye on long-term sustainability which is achieved — in part — through efficient and effective operations. This focus has helped to improve cash flow and margins, which have lagged significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic."