What Banner's rev cycle VP was most proud of in 2023

Adrienne Moore, DrPH, took on the role of revenue cycle vice president at Phoenix-based Banner Health in March, during what she told Becker's was one of the "most challenging revenue years for systems providing healthcare."

Dr. Moore, who has been with Banner since 2017 and most recently served as executive director of revenue assurance, recently told Becker's what she was most proud of during her first year as vice president of revenue cycle.

"The industry had to navigate all-time highs for denials, slower payment and responding to new payer automation," Dr. Moore said. "Banner Health faced these challenges head-on to drive improvements, in contrast to industry trends. We balanced cost savings with post-pandemic recovery and growth. I am so proud of our culture and engagement, and the collaboration with payers."

