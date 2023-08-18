What 7 hospitals have been fined for price transparency violations

CMS issued fines to three hospitals in late July for price transparency violations, bringing the total number of hospitals that have been fined to seven.

Here are the fine amounts CMS has levied against the seven hospitals:

Northside Hospital Atlanta: $883,180

Community First Medical Center (Chicago): $847,740

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton, Ga.): $214,320

Kell West Regional Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas): $117,260*

Frisbie Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.H.): $102,660

Falls Community Hospital and Clinic (Marlin, Texas): $70,560

Fulton County Hospital (Salem, Ark.): $63,900

*Kell West Medical Center is appealing the punishment; CMS is reviewing the appeal.