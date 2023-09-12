West Virginia systems partner on new Medicare Advantage plan 

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine and Huntington, W.V.-based Marshall Health have partnered on a new Medicare Advantage plan through their health plan, Peak Health.

Enrollment in Peak Health's Medicare Advantage plan will start in October and coverage would begin Jan. 1, according to a Sept. 11 news release.

Albert Wright, CEO of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine, spoke with Becker's in a recent interview about how Peak Health is just one initiative the 24-hospital system is using to improve care outcomes in the region

WVU first announced Peak Health in September 2021, with a launch date for 2023. The system's 30,000 employees and families were the first eligible to enroll, and the plan will offer small business plans in 2024. The system has also discussed potentially expanding the plan to state employees and Medicaid managed care in the future.

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health and Hungtinton, W.V.-based Mountain Health Network are minority owners in Peak Health.





