West Virginia hospital to close, lay off 340 employees

Bluefield (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center will end services by July 30, a move affecting 340 employees, according to TV station WVVA.

The decision to shut down the hospital was based on several factors, including declining patient volume and reimbursement rates and significant financial damage tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital said.

Leaders from Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital, which acquired Bluefield Regional last year, said they hope to offer some services on Bluefield Regional's campus.

"PCH leadership is working with state and federal authorities to open a provider-based emergency department on the BRMC campus," Princeton Community Hospital board of directors said in a statement, according to TV station WOAY. "PCH is working through the details and regulations to open this department as soon as possible, along with the necessary ancillary services to support its function, including lab and X-ray."

Employees affected by Bluefield Regional's closure are encouraged to apply for open positions at Princeton Community Hospital, officials said, according to WOAY.

Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said he's working with Princeton Community Hospital leadership to develop plans for Bluefield Regional.

"While we are saddened by this decision and by the loss of BRMC as a full-service hospital, we are committed to working with PCH leadership and our state and federal elected officials to find a productive use for that facility to serve the healthcare needs of our region," Mr. Martin said, according to WOAY.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Arkansas hospital returns $8.8M in bailout funds received in error

Baylor Scott & White to lay off 1,200 workers, furlough others

20 healthcare companies with biggest annual profits

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.