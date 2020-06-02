'We're keeping our team together': Mississippi hospital rejects layoffs

Despite incurring revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, Oxford-based Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi said it plans to keep its team intact, according to The Oxford Eagle.

Baptist Memorial said it will closely monitor patient volume and adjust budgets if necessary, but layoffs will not be part of the adjustments.

"We're keeping our team together and have no plans to reduce staff," Ayoka Pond, director of communications for Baptist Memorial, told The Oxford Eagle. We're doing budget planning now, so it's too soon to say if we'll cut budgets or not."

