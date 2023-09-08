Walmart cuts starting pay for some

Walmart may have become a less attractive workplace for some employees after restructuring pay for hourly employees, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report notes Walmart changed its compensation model to pay the lowest possible hourly wage for new hires in July, meaning some current new employees are making less than they would have if they were hired earlier this year. For example, store workers in the Northeast started at $16 per hour earlier this year, but current new employees in the same role are starting at $15 per hour.

But some are benefitting from the new policies, according to the company. Walmart noted in internal documents that around 50,000 workers received pay increases because their previous wages were below the new minimums.

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Walmart had asked some of its 16,000 pharmacists to voluntarily reduce work hours and limit starting pay for new pharmacists. The retail giant said it offered reduced hours to some pharmacists but did not decrease starting pay for pharmacists.

The Wall Street Journal also suggested starting pay for salaried workers overall is falling as businesses become more cautious than previous years and the number of jobseekers increases.