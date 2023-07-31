Walgreens seeks CFO with healthcare experience

Walgreens Boots Alliance continues to expand its healthcare offerings as it aims to compete against more vertically integrated entities such as CVS Health, and it wants its next CFO to come with healthcare experience.

Manmohan Mahajan has been named interim global CFO of the company as Jame Kehoe, current executive vice president and global CFO, plans to leave the company for a role in the technology sector in mid-August.

Walgreens said it aims to "fill the role with a leader who not only brings deep financial acumen … but also healthcare experience."

Walgreens posted a profit of $118 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, down from a profit of $289 million in the prior year period. The third-quarter results led the company to revise its yearly outlook to between $4 and $4.05 a share from $4.45 and $4.65 a share.