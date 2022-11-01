Virginia hospitals actively recruiting for 11,000+ jobs

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has launched the On Board Virginia website to try and fill the more than 11,000 job openings at hospitals across the state.

The website, which provides information on Virginia hospitals and healthcare career paths, is one way the VHHA aims to address the workforce crisis.

By 2030, it is estimated that 1.2 million new registered nurses will be needed to address existing shortages, while the national physician shortage is expected to be between 37,800 to 124,000 physicians by 2034, VHHA said in an Oct. 31 news release.

In Virginia, hospitals have reported a combined 154 percent increase in contract labor costs between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

"The past few years have been especially trying for healthcare providers, with workforce issues and staff burnout among the challenges we have faced," Centra Health President and CEO Amy Carrier said in the release. "Having a robust workforce with trained and caring clinicians is pivotal to meet the medical needs of the families and communities we serve, now and in the future."