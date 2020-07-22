UW Medicine to lay off 100 employees

Citing financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Seattle-based UW Medicine said July 21 it would lay off 100 staff members, according to KIRO 7.

UW Medicine officials said the layoffs came after an extensive expense review of programs across the academic health network. The layoffs are intended to cut costs while still maintaining quality care for patients.

The majority of workers affected by the layoffs have been notified, but some will find out in the next two weeks.

"This was a difficult decision, and we sincerely regret the hardship this will create for the employees affected by these layoffs," said Lisa Brandenburg, president of UW Medicine Hospitals & Clinics.

In addition to the layoffs, UW Medicine will reorganize and consolidate in several departments, including lab medicine, population health, enterprise records and information technology.

UW Medicine has already taken several steps to address the financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, including furloughing 4,000 unionized employees and 1,500 non-union staff members and cutting salaries. Those reductions have helped save about $92 million, according to the report.

UW Medicine also said it has received about $180 million in provider relief funding.

