USDA awards $110M toward improving rural healthcare

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested $110 million toward healthcare facilities in rural areas.

The grant will affect 208 rural facilities and help provide services to 5 million people across 43 states. Funds will go toward renovating, building and equipping facilities and be distributed through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to an Oct. 12 news release.

The investment will also support rural facilities in telehealth, nutrition programs, staffing for COVID-19 testing and vaccines, regional partnerships, and tribal rural healthcare issues.

More than $9 million of the funds will go to 12 organizations in areas with high populations of coal-dependent jobs.