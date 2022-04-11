US hospitals with the highest share of patients on Medicare

Becker's calculated which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicare.

The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Hospitals with the highest percentage of Medicare in their payer mix:

(1) Patients Choice Medical Center of Smith County — 98 percent

Location: Raleigh, Miss.

Beds: 19

System: independent

Ownership type: for-profit

(2) Turning Point Care Center — 90 percent

Location: Moultrie, Ga.

Beds: 43

System: Universal Health Services

Ownership type: for-profit

(3) Hebrew Senior Care Behavioral Health Hospital — 88 percent

Location: West Hartford, Conn.

Beds: 23

System: independent

Ownership type: nonprofit

(4) Kaiser Westside Medical Center — 88 percent

Location: Hillsboro, Ore.

Beds: 122

System: Kaiser Permanente

Ownership type: nonprofit

(5) Acadia St. Landry Hospital — 73 percent

Location: Church Point, La.

Beds: 15

System: independent

Ownership type: public

(6) *Glendora Community Hospital — 71 percent

Location: Glendora, Calif.

Beds: 107

System: Prime Healthcare Services

Ownership type: nonprofit

*Hospital has since converted to behavioral health center

(7) Jefferson County Hospital — 70 percent

Location: Fayette, Miss.

Beds: 12

System: independent

Ownership type: public

(8) Claiborne County Hospital — 69 percent

Location: Port Gibson, Miss.

Beds: 22

System: independent

Ownership type: public

(9) Beacham Memorial Hospital — 67 percent

Location: Magnolia, Miss.

Beds: 17

System: independent

Ownership type: nonprofit

(10) Faulkton Area Medical Center — 67 percent

Location: Faulkton, S.D.

Beds: 12

System: independent

Ownership type: nonprofit

(11) Coal County General Hospital — 66 percent

Location: Coalgate, Okla.

Beds: 20

System: independent

Ownership type: nonprofit

(12) Physicians' Hospital at Anadarko — 63 percent

Location: Anadarko, Okla.

Beds: 25

System: independent

Ownership type: nonprofit

(13) Eureka Community Health Services — 63 percent

Location: Eureka, S.D.

Beds: 4

System: Avera Health

Ownership type: nonprofit

(14) Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville — 63 percent

Location: Booneville, Miss.

Beds: 39

System: Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation

Ownership type: nonprofit

(15) MercyOne Elkader Medical Center — 62 percent

Location: Elkader, Iowa

Beds: 15

System: Trinity Health

Ownership type: nonprofit