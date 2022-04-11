US hospitals with the highest share of patients on Medicare

- Small
Becker's calculated which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicare.
The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Hospitals with the highest percentage of Medicare in their payer mix:
(1) Patients Choice Medical Center of Smith County — 98 percent
Location: Raleigh, Miss.
Beds: 19
System: independent
Ownership type: for-profit
(2) Turning Point Care Center — 90 percent
Location: Moultrie, Ga.
Beds: 43
System: Universal Health Services
Ownership type: for-profit
(3) Hebrew Senior Care Behavioral Health Hospital — 88 percent
Location: West Hartford, Conn.
Beds: 23
System: independent
Ownership type: nonprofit
(4) Kaiser Westside Medical Center — 88 percent
Location: Hillsboro, Ore.
Beds: 122
System: Kaiser Permanente
Ownership type: nonprofit
(5) Acadia St. Landry Hospital — 73 percent
Location: Church Point, La.
Beds: 15
System: independent
Ownership type: public
(6) *Glendora Community Hospital — 71 percent
Location: Glendora, Calif.
Beds: 107
System: Prime Healthcare Services
Ownership type: nonprofit
*Hospital has since converted to behavioral health center
(7) Jefferson County Hospital — 70 percent
Location: Fayette, Miss.
Beds: 12
System: independent
Ownership type: public
(8) Claiborne County Hospital — 69 percent
Location: Port Gibson, Miss.
Beds: 22
System: independent
Ownership type: public
(9) Beacham Memorial Hospital — 67 percent
Location: Magnolia, Miss.
Beds: 17
System: independent
Ownership type: nonprofit
(10) Faulkton Area Medical Center — 67 percent
Location: Faulkton, S.D.
Beds: 12
System: independent
Ownership type: nonprofit
(11) Coal County General Hospital — 66 percent
Location: Coalgate, Okla.
Beds: 20
System: independent
Ownership type: nonprofit
(12) Physicians' Hospital at Anadarko — 63 percent
Location: Anadarko, Okla.
Beds: 25
System: independent
Ownership type: nonprofit
(13) Eureka Community Health Services — 63 percent
Location: Eureka, S.D.
Beds: 4
System: Avera Health
Ownership type: nonprofit
(14) Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville — 63 percent
Location: Booneville, Miss.
Beds: 39
System: Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
Ownership type: nonprofit
(15) MercyOne Elkader Medical Center — 62 percent
Location: Elkader, Iowa
Beds: 15
System: Trinity Health
Ownership type: nonprofit