US healthcare spending to grow 10% annually through 2028, report says

Noah Schwartz -

U.S. consumer out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures are expected to grow 10 percent annually through 2028, according to a report from market research firm Kalorama Information.

By the end of 2023, out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures will reach $519 billion, a jump of 9 percent from 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a pullback in out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, but the report sees that trend ending in 2022, according to a July 25 Kalorama Information news release.

The report cited inflation, government, regulatory and payer actions, as well as business and macroeconomic trends as reasons for the continued growth in expenses.

 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars