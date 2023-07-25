US healthcare spending to grow 10% annually through 2028, report says

U.S. consumer out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures are expected to grow 10 percent annually through 2028, according to a report from market research firm Kalorama Information.

By the end of 2023, out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures will reach $519 billion, a jump of 9 percent from 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a pullback in out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, but the report sees that trend ending in 2022, according to a July 25 Kalorama Information news release.

The report cited inflation, government, regulatory and payer actions, as well as business and macroeconomic trends as reasons for the continued growth in expenses.