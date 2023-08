Pittsburgh-based UPMC has seen its credit rating upgraded to "AA," according to an Aug. 16 alert from S&P Global.

The rating, originally at "A," also turned the outlook to stable from positive at the new level. New debt at the 40-hospital system was additionally rated at "A."

UPMC reported operating income of $100.4 million in the first quarter on $6.9 billion of revenue.

