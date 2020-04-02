UPMC closes network hospital

UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury (Pa.) closed March 31, according to The Daily Item.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC announced plans in December to close UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, citing dwindling patient volumes. Though the hospital officially closed its doors March 31, it shut down its emergency department and ceased inpatient services Jan. 31.

UPMC is working with real estate agents to list the property and find a buyer, a health system spokesperson told The Daily Item.

