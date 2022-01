Unvaccinated adult COVID-19 hospitalizations cost $13.8B in 6 months, analysis finds

COVID-19 hospitalizations of unvaccinated adults cost $13.8 billion from June to November 2021, according to a recent analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation.

KFF examined HHS data of confirmed adult COVID-19 hospitalizations and CDC data of COVID-19 hospitalizations of vaccinated people. The average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is about $20,000, according to KFF.

The estimated number of preventable hospitalizations of people not vaccinated against COVID-19 from June-November 2021 and the cost each month, according to KFF:

June: 35,000 hospitalizations for $700 million

July: 73,000 hospitalizations for $1.5 billion

August: 200,000 hospitalizations for $4 billion

September: 175,000 hospitalizations for $3.5 billion

October: 109,000 hospitalizations for $2.2 billion

November: 100,000 hospitalizations for $2 billion

"The monetary cost of treating unvaccinated people for COVID-19 is borne not only by patients but also by society more broadly, including taxpayer-funded public programs and private insurance premiums paid by workers, businesses and individual purchasers," KFF said.