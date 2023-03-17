UMass Memorial spending up to $20M a month on contract labor, CFO says

UMass Memorial Health CFO Sergio Melgar said the Worcester, Mass.-based health system spent "up to $20 million a month" on contract labor as the hospital went into the fiscal year 2022 with 600 open positions, local news outlet GBH reported March 16.

Mr. Melgar told GBH that labor costs have since started to decline, but UMass Memorial spent more than $150 million on temporary labor costs in the fiscal year 2022.

The health system is looking toward shorter-term temporary labor as a way to cut down on costs.

Massachusetts hospitals paid $1.52 billion to hire temporary hospital workers last year.