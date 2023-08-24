UMass hospital to close maternity ward despite objections from state

The UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital Leominster (Mass.) Campus is following through with its plan to close its maternity ward by working with transit officials to redirect patients to other hospitals, despite objections from the state, WBUR reported Aug. 24.

The hospital was forced to submit a plan for maintaining maternity care in the area after the state determined that it was an essential service. Hospital officials said that financial assistance would not be enough to keep the maternity ward open, as the ward was struggling with financial issues.

Hospital officials said that there are four other facilities in the area.

The Massachusetts Department of Health has 10 days to review the plan.