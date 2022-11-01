UHS staffing expenses up 7.8% in Q3 and where 3 other systems stand

Salary and benefits for employees are among the biggest expenses for hospitals and health systems, but in the last year overall spend in the area has been relatively flat for four of the largest health systems in the U.S.

HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Universal Health Services and Community Health Systems represent hundreds of hospitals and all recently released third quarter earnings. HCA actually decreased salary and benefits expenses year over year, while Tenet and CHS reported slight increases.

UHS reported the biggest jump in salary and benefits expenses for the quarter so far, with other health systems planning to release quarterly earnings in the coming weeks.

Here is the breakdown of third quarter spend on salary, wages and benefits compared to the same period last year:

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $6.9 billion (2.7 percent decrease)

2. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $2.2 billion (1 percent increase)

3. UHS (King of Prussia, Pa.): $1.7 billion (7.8 percent increase)

4. CHS (Franklin, Tenn.): $1.3 billion (1.2 percent increase)