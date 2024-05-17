UHS exec sells $130K of stock

Warren Nimetz, a director at King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, sold 725 shares of the company's stock on May 16, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The shares were sold for about $180 each, for a total price of $130,732.

This transaction followed another on May 15, in which Mr. Nimetz was granted 1,097 shares of UHS through restricted stock units, at no cost, according to the filing. The filing said the shares were granted pursuant to the UHS Amended and Restated 2020 Omnibus Stock and Incentive Plan, and that all units will vest on May 15, 2025.

Mr. Nimetz still owns 3,971 shares of UHS stock, as of May 16, according to the filing.

The transactions come after UHS reported a net income of $261.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 60.5% increase from the $163.1 million posted in the first quarter a year prior.

UHS is a for-profit hospital operator with more than 400 acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers across the U.S., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom, according to the company's website.





