US offers $10M reward for information on ransomware gang behind Change hack

The U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice program has offered up to $10 million for tips, like identification or location, on the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware gang responsible for the Change Healthcare attacks.

Change Healthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group's Optum, confirmed on Feb. 29 that ALPHV/BlackCat claimed to be the group behind the attack.

The ransomware group was established in November of 2021. It has since gained access to critical information in the U.S. and worldwide through targeting systems, disabling network security features, stealing confidential information, threatening to publicize stolen data, and demanding payment for restored access, according to a March 27 State Department news release.

Cyber activities like those claimed to be committed by ALPHV/BlackCat against U.S. critical infrastructure violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the release said.