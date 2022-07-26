US healthcare spending topped $3 trillion for 1st time in 2019: 4 things to know

Healthcare spending in the U.S. grew by 14.3 percent between 2016 and 2019, topping $3 trillion for the first time, according to a ValuePenguin study.

ValuePenguin's analysts compared data from 2016 and 2019 (the latest available) from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Health Care Satellite Account and compared the total cost, cost per case and number of episodes in 61 disease categories, according to the report.

Four things to know:

1. Healthcare spending increased from $2.69 trillion in 2016 to $3.07 trillion in 2019.

2. Mental illness spending increased the most, growing by 29.4 percent over that span.

3. Fifty-five of the 61 disease categories analyzed saw spending increases.

4. Not all spending increases were related to conditions. Spending on hospital admissions related to a patient’s social circumstances, rather than an acute medical condition, rose by 24.2 percent.

Read the full report here.