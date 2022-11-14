U of Iowa seeks pause on $12.8M jury award to contractors for children's hospital

Iowa City-based University of Iowa is asking a judge to put a hold on its $12.8 million jury award to a Cedar Rapids construction company, Modern Piping, The Gazette reported Nov. 14.

The award was decided in a court case in October over a dispute from 2016 regarding the construction of the university's Stead Family Children's Hospital and Hancher Auditorium.

The university is asking for a stay on the payment to either dispute the verdict or appeal it, according to the publication.

The motion filed on behalf of the state, university and its board of regents ensures the contractors will be paid the original amount plus post-judgment interest if a judge rules that the verdict remains unchanged.