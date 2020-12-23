Trump demands changes to COVID-19 relief bill

President Donald Trump is demanding changes to the $900 billion COVID-19 relief and $1.4 trillion spending bill passed by Congress Dec. 21, according to The New York Times.

In remarks Dec. 22, the president called the $600 payment to Americans "ridiculously low" and a "disgrace," and is demanding the checks to individuals be raised to $2,000.



Additionally, the president criticized congressional leaders' decision to pass the relief bill by combining it with a broader spending plan.

“It's called the COVID relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID," President Trump said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package," President Trump said in the video.

In the video, President Trump didn't he would veto the legislation. If he does, lawmakers may be able to overturn it, but if the president refuses to sign the bill, it could die, NBC News reported.

