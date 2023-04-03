Threatened Greenwood Leflore won't apply for emergency status to help keep it afloat

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital won't apply for rural emergency status to help preserve its future.

Holly Springs, Miss.-based Alliance HealthCare System is transitioning to such status, which would mean the end of all its inpatient services in exchange for federal monthly payments.

Greenwood Leflore is unable to act similarly based on analysis of service needs in the counties it serves, interim CEO Gary Marchand told Becker's in an email.

"There is a need for access to inpatient services because of transportation barriers that exist in the Delta," Mr. Marchand said.

The hospital will instead continue to focus on obtaining critical access designation, which would allow it to receive more federal funds than is typical for small rural hospitals.

"Critical Access status will allow for the medical specialties of cardiology, orthopedic and general surgery, and oncology to be retained in the local area," Mr. Marchand said. "Maintaining these core services is inconsistent with the reimbursement models of REH status."

In addition, the hospital is exploring a line of credit to help keep the doors open and fund short-term operations.