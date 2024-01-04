The state of hospital price transparency compliance in 2024

More than 90% of hospitals that are required to post a machine-readable file have done so as of Dec. 15, according to a Jan. 4 report from Turquoise Health.

Turquoise Health analyzed data from 6,357 hospitals, 650 health systems and more than a billion negotiated rates, according to the report.

The report found:

5,763 hospitals (90.7%) posted MRF.

5,280 (83.1%) have negotiated rates.

5,170 (81.3%) have BUCAH rates.

5,134 (80.8%) have imaging rates.

5,109 (80.4%) have surgery rates.

4,911 (77.3%) have cash rates.

4,412 (69.4%) have drug rates.

4,137 (65.1%) have DRG rates.

Turquoise Health said the quality of MRFs has increased, with more than 50% of hospitals scoring five stars. This means the hospitals have a complete MRF that contains cash, list and negotiated rates for a significant quantity of items and services.

Turquoise Health said that 562 new hospitals posted files in 2023. Most were individual hospitals, often with unique MRF formats.