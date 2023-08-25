The payer mix at UPMC

Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported $15 million in operating income (0.1 percent margin) for the six months ended June 30, an 82 percent drop from the $82 million operating income (0.7 percent margin) it posted for the same period in 2022, according to financial documents published Aug. 24.
Payer mix by gross patient service revenues for the six months ended June 30:
Medicare: 48 percent
Medical assistance (Medicaid): 18 percent
Commercial insurers: 16 percent
UPMC insurance services commercial: 11 percent
Self-pay/other: 7 percent