The payer mix at UPMC

Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported $15 million in operating income (0.1 percent margin) for the six months ended June 30, an 82 percent drop from the $82 million operating income (0.7 percent margin) it posted for the same period in 2022, according to financial documents published Aug. 24.

Payer mix by gross patient service revenues for the six months ended June 30:

Medicare: 48 percent

Medical assistance (Medicaid): 18 percent

Commercial insurers: 16 percent

UPMC insurance services commercial: 11 percent

Self-pay/other: 7 percent